RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

"That one really hurts, we were so close to getting our second win at Daytona this season. We had a really fast United Rentals Chevrolet but it was an up and down day to start. We started 14th because qualifying was canceled and then we had an early incident on pit road that gave us some damage and we had to pit a second time for repairs. That set us back but we were able to make up some ground and make it to the next caution for more repairs. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, helped me navigate through a lot of cautions and we were in the right place at the end. I felt pretty confident during the first two NASCAR Overtime attempts. Unfortunately, during the final attempt, we suffered an electrical issue and I couldn't keep my lead. Really tough ending to our day but this team never gives up and has worked really hard to bring strong racecars. We'll regroup and focus on winning at Darlington.” -Austin Hill