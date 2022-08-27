NXS: Clements wins in triple overtime at Daytona

What started over three hours after its original start time due to rain plaguing the track for most of the afternoon. When the Wawa 250 got underway from Daytona AJ Allmendinger would lead the field to green and take control of the race early on before turning the race lead over to Noah Gragson who started on the outside pole on lap four.

With halfway to the stage one caution break Sammy Smith out spin out of turn four and making contact the inside wall to bring out the first caution of the night. Unfortunately for Smith it would also end his night early in the event.

The race would get back underway with the two Monster Energy cars of Gibbs and Herbst swapping the lead for a couple laps before Gibbs would clear away with the lead just as Kyle Sieg blew a tire in turn two the bring out the second caution of the night.

As the race resumed Gibbs and Herbst would once again go at it for the lead swapping aggressively before Brandon Jones would get to the bumper of Gibbs to shove him out to the lead with help from AJ Allmendinger for a three car break away.

Stage one would end with Gibbs using the block to keep the field behind him, Hill, Creed, Allmendinger and Berry would round out the top-five as the stage came to an end.

Just as halfway went up on the board Anthony Alfredo and Justin Allgaier would start swapping the lead as Alfredo would clear away for the lead as Gragson would once again enter the picture for the lead diving deep under Alfredo to take the lead away with four laps remaining in stage two.

Stage two would end with Gragson taking home the stage win over Alfredo, Herbst, Mayer and Berry. However, Creed who was racing with Alfredo for second place would get turned down the back by Allgaier spinning across the skid pad yet keeping himself off the wall to gather it back up to keep the stage green.

Caution would once again fly for the fourth time of the night when Herbst broke loose off turn three as his tire went down sliding through the grass but kept it going and off the wall to make it back to pit road.

Chaos would ensue with just 18 laps remaining when Nemechek, Graf and Creed would get together on the back for the sixth caution of the night when Brandon Brown would get into the back bumper of Nemechek to start the chain reaction ending the night of Nemechek, Creed and Graf.

As 10 to go went in the air it would be short lived as AJ Allmendinger would spin off the nose of Allgaier that would collect Mayer, Berry, and Snider spinning behind them. Mayer would end up stuck in the grass ending his night.

With just two laps remaining and the white flag coming Hemric would come down on Gragson shooting him back up the track and in the path to collect Jones, Starr, Allgaier Burton, Alfredo, Karam, Mills and Herbst for the eighth caution of the night to setup a NASCAR overtime attempt.

Once NASCAR overtime engaged it wouldn’t last a half lap when Herbst would get into the back of Brown with a hard push going into turn three turning Brown in front of the field collecting a total of 13 cars.

NASCAR overtime take two would end no better when AJ Allmendinger with a hard run down the back got into the back of Gragson who came down the track shooting him back up into the outside way destroying the No. 9 machine but collecting Snider, Cassill, Gibbs, Mills and others to bring out the 10th caution of the night.

When it was all over with Jeremy Clements driving for a small family owned team would take the white and checkered flag as Herbst spun behind him and stopping to bring out the final caution of the night.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to action next Saturday, September 3rd at 3:00 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway for the VFW Help a Hero 200.