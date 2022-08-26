Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Daytona International Speedway

Myatt Snider – No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; For the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) 2022 return to Daytona International Speedway (DIS) the 43 competitors entered for Saturday’s WaWa 250 will not receive any practice time and will go straight into qualifying efforts.

– Starting Position; Qualifying will be held at 3:05 PM Friday afternoon to set the 38-car starting field for the 100-lap WaWa 250 at DIS. In 2022 NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Coverage of NXS qualifying at DIS for the WaWa 250 will be shown LIVE on USA Network at 3:00 PM.



– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Friday night’s NXS WaWa 250 will mark Snider’s sixth NXS start at DIS. Snider would make his NXS debut at DIS in February of 2020 where he would qualify first and lead 22 laps before being involved in a five-car accident on Lap-61 taking him out of the race with a 33rd place finish. Driving for another team for the August return to DIS, Snider would start in the 19th position and finish in the 19th spot after being involved in a 13-car accident on Lap-41. With qualifying being rained out for the season opening event of 2021, Snider would start in the 11th position based off the Owner Standings from 2020. Riding around for the first half of the race Snider would be involved in a four-car accident on Lap-62 but the damage would not hinder the charge to the front as Snider would come away with a seventh-place finish at the conclusion. The return to Daytona in August of 2021 would provide very similar results to the season opening event. Starting in the 23rd position, Snider would find himself in the middle five-car accident on Lap-28 and need to battle back to the front the remainder of the event enroute to an eighth-place finish.



Snider’s last outing at DIS in February of 2022 after qualifying in the 33rd position would see the No. 31 quickly move into the Top-15 and remain there the entire race until Snider would get turned by another competitor on the last trip down the Daytona Superstretch running in the eighth position. The result would be a huge crash that would mangle the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet and make every sports departments highlight reel nationwide overnight. Snider would place 22nd in that race.



In August of 2021, JAR Bommarito Autosport would field the No. 31 for team owner Jordan Anderson in the WaWa 250. Starting in the 18th position Anderson would continue the rain delayed race with the strategy to remain out of the lead draft most of the race with hopes of avoiding the “big one” and making a late race push at the end. The race would run caution free in the late stages and Anderson would never have an opportunity to mix it up with the front runners on the way to a 22nd place finish.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; Celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 1000 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 110 back to the track for Snider to compete with in the WaWa 250 at DIS. In its debut with JAR Bommaritio Autosport at Talladega Superspeedway in April during the Ag-Pro 300, Snider would start in the 31st position and work his way to the front early in the race maintaining speed Snider would run in the Top-10 the entire day and avoiding trouble to come home with a solid 9th place finish.

JAR PR