Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra Preview – Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT DAYTONA: Brandon Jones has 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). He has two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, one pole, and 12 laps led with an average start of 9.8 and an average finish of 19.3. Jones also has one K&N Pro Series East start at the track.

Brandon Jones has 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). He has two top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, one pole, and 12 laps led with an average start of 9.8 and an average finish of 19.3. Jones also has one K&N Pro Series East start at the track. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Patriot Lighting logo on the hood this weekend at DIS. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Patriot Lighting logo on the hood this weekend at DIS. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/. WATKINS GLEN XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones finished 24th in Saturday’s NXS race at Watkins Glen International. Jones was running solidly inside the top 10 during stage two before spinning after a bump from behind. He made his way back inside the top 15 in the closing laps before contact with a competitor sent the No. 19 Supra spinning in the final turn on the last lap.

Jones finished 24th in Saturday’s NXS race at Watkins Glen International. Jones was running solidly inside the top 10 during stage two before spinning after a bump from behind. He made his way back inside the top 15 in the closing laps before contact with a competitor sent the No. 19 Supra spinning in the final turn on the last lap. JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers have combined for four wins in 111 starts at DIS. The team has won seven pole awards, finished in the top-five 28 times, the top-10 46 times, and has led a total of 700 laps.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers have combined for four wins in 111 starts at DIS. The team has won seven pole awards, finished in the top-five 28 times, the top-10 46 times, and has led a total of 700 laps. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at DIS is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, August 26. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Typically there is a lot more grip for this night race compared to the race during the day in February. The communication between me and Drew Herring (spotter) is the key to these superspeedways. It takes some really aggressive calls from him to maneuver where I need to be and then I have to trust those calls. Daytona is about mental strength and taking care of the car. The guys will bring a good car so it’ really on me and Drew to put us in the best position on the track to go out and get a good finish for the No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting GR Supra on Friday night.”

JGR PR