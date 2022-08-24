Bayley Currey honoring Ron Rice at Daytona

JD Motorsports is excited to announce a continued sponsorship of the No. 4 car with Habana Brisa, Reef Friendly Suncare. Bayley Currey will head to Daytona this week paying tribute to the “Suntan King”, Ron Rice with a Habana Brisa decal on the lower quarter panel.

More than 50 years ago, Rice a former chemistry teacher, high school football coach, and Daytona Beach lifeguard became a global icon known as the “Suntan King”. It all started with Rice hand-mixing small batches of exotic ingredients in a galvanized trash can to create his legendary suncare formulas. With his special recipes, Ron founded Hawaiian Tropic and grew it to become an $8B global brand – No. 2 in the world, which was sold in 2007 to big industry.

Years later, Ron Rice did it again and launched Habana Brisa. With his focus on the environment, Ron had a vision to develop a full line of Reef Friendly Suncare products – he wanted to deliver sun protection made with the same exotic flora, fruit, and nut extracts he was famous for – but all made reef and inland waters friendly.

Rice who passed away May 19th at the age of 81, always had a love for NASCAR racing, dating back to his Hawaiian Tropic days where he made famous the red number No. 1 Hawaiian Tropic car driven by Bobby Allison. Ron had a fondness for Bayley Currey who he often compared racing styles to that of Bobby. “It’s an honor to carry his legacy on my car, he truly is a local legend in the Daytona area”, said Currey. “Daytona is such a great track with such a rich history. I am really looking forward to this weekend”.

Habana Brisa is now owned and led by CEO, Wendy Holly, a lifelong friend of Rice’s. “Anyone who met and knew Ron, their lives were enriched for the better. I’ve learned so much from him and I’m proud to carry the Habana Brisa brand forward in his honor. Ron was proud to be associated with Bayley Currey and Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports and we’re thrilled that Ron’s memory will be honored this week at Daytona International Speedway. It’s a triple win to be part of a great race team, with great people and a great driver - at the birthplace of racing - in Ron’s hometown.”



Habana Brisa is now on Amazon and can also be purchased online at www.habanabrisa.com.

Currey, piloting the No. 4 Chevrolet, is currently 21st in the Xfinity Series Driver points standings. Next Race: Daytona International Speedway: Wawa 250; Qualifying Friday August 26, 2022 at 3:05pm (ET); Race 7pm (ET) 190 laps/250 miles.

JDM PR