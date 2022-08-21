Sunday, Aug 21

RACE REPORT: WGI - Connor Mosack / No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra

Xfinity Series News
RACE REPORT: WGI - Connor Mosack / No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra NK Photography Photo

KEY NOTES
  • Connor Mosack made his second career NXS start on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, finishing 15th in the Sonoco Go Rewards 200 at the 2.45-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, securing a career-best finish.

 

  • Mosack battled tight handling issues during practice, but the No. 26 team made the necessary adjustments for the following qualifying session.
  • Mosack qualified 13th on the leaderboard.

 

  • Mosack ran consistent top-10 speeds throughout the 82-lap event, and the No. 26 team competed as high as 7th.

  • During the final stage, Mosack reported a vibration that continued to worsen as the stage went on. A late race pit stop determined that the No. 26 had a flat right-rear tire.

 

RACE RECAP

Stage One Recap

  • Connor Mosack and the No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra team started 13th in the Sonoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International on Saturday afternoon.
  • Throughout Stage 1, Mosack was quiet on the radio other than an early report that the No. 26 machine was too free on entry.
  • Crew Chief Allen Hart called Mosack to pit road during the Lap-15 for four tires and fuel. Mosack restarted near the tail end of the field.
  • Stage End Result: 27th

Stage Two Recap

  • Mosack restarted 18th to kick off Stage Two (did not pit during stage break).
  • On Lap 27, Mosack reported that “the car is much better rolling the center…I feel like I can hustle the entry and roll the center better.”
  • Nearing the stage end, melee ensued in front of Mosack. He was able to capitalize and ended the stage in the 10th position.
  • The call from the pit box was to stay out during the stage break.

Final Stage Recap

  • Mosack restarted the final stage in the 7th position but battled against competitors with newer tires. 
  • On Lap 58, the caution flew for an incident in the carousel. The team elected to stay out during this caution. 
  • Mosack had reported a vibration that had continued to worsen throughout the stage. With 8 laps to go, the caution flew for a car stopped in the gravel, and Mosack gave up his 12th-place position to bring the No. 26 RadCats machine to pit road. The crew discovered a flat tire as they put four fresh tires on and topped off with fuel. 
  • Mosack restarted 26th with 5 laps remaining and moved up 11 positions to finish 15th — a career-best finish for the young 22-year-old.

 

QUOTES
 
Image by Daylon Barr Photography

“Overall, I was happy with the car. We were definitely capable of having a good top-ten finish. I think during practice and qualifying, I was learning the grip of these cars a little bit, and I was being conservative at the start of the race, making sure we could make it to the end. We learned as we went. Allen [crew chief] made good adjustments on the car. I feel like we got better as the race went on. We were going to be in a really good spot there on that last restart. We were set up to start right outside of the top ten and better than a few of the guys in front of us. Unfortunately, we had a tire come apart, so we had to come down pit road to change that. We ended up having a five-lap shootout coming from the back. I was able to pass a lot of cars due to new tires, but having to pit hurt our opportunity to get the finish we could have had. I think, overall, we had more speed than our finishing positions, but it was a good day. I definitely learned a lot, and I hope to be back for some more."

 

-- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra

 

SHR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

