RCR NXS Post Race Report: Watkins Glen

“Today's results at Watkins Glen were a bummer for our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team. We were really strong in practice and qualifying this morning and we've shown so much strength on road courses. Unfortunately, our left rear axle broke and put us a bunch of laps down. My guys had to work hard and fast to get me back on the track, but it's so tough to make up that many laps on these kinds of racetracks. After that, we were fighting a loose racecar. We got the free pass a couple times but it just wasn't enough. Our car was really fast so I'm looking forward to getting to the ROVAL in a few weeks. We'll regroup and head to Daytona next weekend. We won the season-opener there this season so I'm excited to do it again.” -Austin Hill