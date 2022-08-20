Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Watkins Glen International

News and Notes:

- Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet will first hit the 2.450 short circuit of Watkins Glen International at 10:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.





– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:35 AM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. In 2022, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will miss the race. Snider is scheduled to go out in Group A. Coverage of qualifying will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports App.







– Watkins Glen International Stats; Saturday’ s NXS Sunoco Go Rewards 200 will mark Snider’s second NXS start at Watkins Glen International. In Snider’s NXS 2021 debut at the traditional road course situated in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, Snider would start in the 7th position based on the metric qualifying system and fight a ill handling racecar the entire day and would need to work each pit stop to make the car better. At the conclusion of the 82-Laps Snider would be credited with the 15th position in the running order.



In the same race JAR Bommarito Autosport would field a car for Cup Series regular Erik Jones. after starting in the 36th position Jones would run in the Top-15 the entire race until running into braking issues on Lap-66 running in the 7thposition resulting in a hard crash taking him out of contention. At the conclusion of the Skewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 Jones would be credited with a disappointing 36th in the finishing order.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







Sefton Steel; Since 1985, Sefton Steel, a Houston, Texas-based A.I.S.C certified fabricator, has been committed to providing an error-free product to the industrial, commercial, and governmental construction industries all while continuing to meet or exceed the contract specifications, and the customer’s expectations on each project.



From pipe racks to major structures such as platforms, bulk material handling systems and cable trays, Sefton Steel has fabricated and delivered quality structural steel to the petrochemical, refining, power, pulp and paper, and industrial sectors all around the world.



For more information on Sefton Steel, visit them online at SeftonSteel.com.



– Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com







- SafeCraft Safety Equipment; Safecraft Safety Equipment is used by most of the top professionals in motorsports, automotive, aviation, marine and other demanding industries. Known for innovative designs SafeCraft’s products are engineered with the highest quality components available. Safecraft is the largest manufacturer of vehicle fire suppression systems in the United States and has been the most trusted name in motorsports for over 20 years. Check out all the safety products Safecraft has to offer at Safecraft.com



– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 104 to the track for Snider to compete with in the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International. Chassis No. 104 last competed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course three weeks ago in the Pennzoil 150. Starting in the 25th spot Snider would earn a second-place finish in Stage 1, and would enquire some left front damage in Stage 2, but would steadily continue to work forward after repairs until a flat tire with two laps to go would drop him to a 33rd place finish. Prior to Indianapolis Chassis No. 104 received a significant amount of front-end damage at Road America in a large accident during the final stage of the Henry 180 resulting in a 33rd place finish. Before Road America, Chassis No. 104 would be the chassis of choice at Portland International Raceway, a race where Snider would have a career day leading 19 laps, capturing the JAR’s first Stage Win, running in the Top-5 for ¾ of the race enroute to a second-place finish. Earlier in the season Chassis No. 104 would race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the Pit Boss 250 a race where Snider would avoid trouble all day and was able to come home with a strong 6th place finish. In four races in the 2022, Chassis No. 104 holds an average finish of 18.5.





Austin Wayne Self – No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Watkins Glen International

News and Notes:



- Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Self and the No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet will first hit road course of Watkins Glen International at 10:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.









– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:35 AM ET, Self a will move directly into qualifying for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. In 2022, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will miss the race. Having no owners’ points to fall back on the No. 32 of Self will need to qualify inside the Top-33 based on qualifying time. Self is scheduled to be in Group A with his JAR Bommarito Autosport teammate. Coverage of qualifying will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports App.







– Watkins Glen International Stats; If able to qualify into the 38-car field for Saturday’s NXS Sunoco Go Rewards 200 the race will mark Self’s NXS debut.



Featured Partners



- AM Technical Solutions; Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994 as a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. For more information visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.







- GO TEXAN; The GO TEXAN program is dedicated to showcasing the diversity and quality of Texas-based businesses. Whether we are developing new sales and business opportunities for GO TEXAN Partners or encouraging consumers to look for the iconic GO TEXAN mark when making buying decisions, we will always strive to find new and meaningful ways to promote products and services that are Texas made and Texas proud. Visit GoTexan.org to learn more.

JAR PR