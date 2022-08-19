A first time Nascar Sponsor will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Vargas at Daytona

JD Motorsports proudly announced today that National Metering Services will venture into NASCAR racing as the primary sponsor of Ryan Vargas’ No. 6 “NATIONAL METERING SERVICES” Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity race on August 26, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway. This will mark National Metering Services first foray into NASCAR racing sponsorships.

“National Metering Services is a well-respected Mass Meter Replacement & Installation Contractor, and Certified Meter Testing company that we are happy to have join our team at Daytona”, says JD Motorsports VP of Sales & Marketing Tony Priscaro.

“I am so happy to have the added support from a new sponsor like National Metering Services to continue to support our team’s racing efforts. We finished 18th at Daytona in February, and look forward to heading back there again!” (Ryan Vargas)

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Vargas in the #6 JDM entry at Daytona. With NASCAR being a new venture for me and the company, we are happy to be able to support an up and coming talent like Ryan, and look forward to being there with some guests to enjoy the race”, said National Metering Services Pres. William Castle.

National Metering Services (NMS) is one of the premier installation companies in the United States. Starting in the water meter installation business, NMS has grown to include gas and electric installations, as well as using the latest technology in radio, AMR, AMI, and WIFI. They are experienced in multiple meter technologies used in residential, commercial and industrial meter applications. Principles have a combined industry experience of over 75 years in meter installations and customer service.

NMS has its corporate office and certified meter testing and operations facility located in Kearny, New Jersey, with supporting satellite offices in Cinnaminson, NJ, Nanuet, NY, Merrick, NY, Clermont FL, and Daytona Beach FL.

Our goal is to deliver professional, efficient and cost effective installation services that will increase accountability, productivity and efficiency for our customers. As a service company, our highest priority is customer satisfaction. (William Castle- Pres.) For more information visit www.NMSNJ.com

JDM PR