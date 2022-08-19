Brandon Brown Aiming for Maximum Points at Watkins Glen

Shifting from Brandonbilt Motorsports to BJ Mcleod Motorsports for Watkins Glen International, Brandon Brown has a different set of goals this weekend.

Brown moves to McLeod’s No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro SS for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen. By virtue of his win at Talladega Superspeedway last year, the Woodbridge, VA native is locked into all NASCAR Xfinity Series races via the Past Winner’s Provisional.

The 28-year-old has two starts at the 2.45-mile road course. Brown’s best finish, 12th, came in last year’s race at the New York track. The veteran driver has an average finish of 15th at Watkins Glen.

“I spoke to BJ, and we worked on setting expectations,” explained Brown. “He believes the car to be a true top-25 car. My goal is to go out and try to do a little bit better, make it a top-20 or even a top-15. The hope is a top-15, but my goal is for a top-20. The goals are now to run as strong as we can while being a little more conscious of the potential on-track damage. We’re also trying to maximize points for the team so that it brings them back into the running and allows me a chance to prove my talents elsewhere.”

The opportunity with BJ McLeod Motorsports is the second time this season that Brown is driving for another organization. At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, he drove the No. 47 for Mike Harmon Racing. Having also driven for DGM Racing and RSS Racing earlier in his career, BJ McLeod’s team is the fifth organization that Brown has driven for in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

“I'd say that driving for BJ McLeod Motorsports definitely puts a new perspective on how other organizations work in comparison to Brandonbilt Motorsports and what I’m used to,” admitted Brown. “Maybe through the weekend, after seeing how everything is handled on the competition side, I could use what I’ve learned to better myself.

“I was able to spend a little time this week and last week with BJ's team to get fitted in the seat and have everything set to where I like it. They were all very welcoming, and they were very upbeat. Everybody there was excited, so that makes me even more excited. It was nice to enter that environment, and things are looking really positive.”

Entering Watkins Glen International, Brown is 15th in the championship points standings. He is 87-points behind the cutline for the Xfinity Series playoffs, currently held by Ryan Sieg. Brown is 423-points behind leader A.J. Allmendinger.

McLeod’s No. 5 Chevrolet is 31st in the Xfinity Owner’s points standings. This opportunity allows Brown to showcase his talent as he’ll attempt to move the No. 5 into the top-30. Currently the team is 11-points outside of the top-30 in the Owner’s standings.

The Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International is Saturday, August 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcasted on USA Network, the Motor Racing Network, as well as SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BJMM PR