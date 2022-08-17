Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Cub Cadet Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Watkins Glen

No. 54 Cub Cadet Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond, Road America and Michigan NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

WATKINS GLEN: Gibbs started 15 th , led 43 laps and won the Xfinity race in 2021 at Watkins Glen. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps en route in victory in the ARCA Series in 2021. He finished third after starting first in the 2021 ARCA race.

ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start last month at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16th. He has competed in four Cup races with a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach nine victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 10 months and two days old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 35 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT WATKINS GLEN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 46 total starts at Watkins Glen in Xfinity competition with two wins, 17 top-five and 25 one top-10 finishes and the team has led 226 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Saturday, August 13 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and the MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Cub Cadet Toyota GR Supra

“It was great to win at Michigan and that helps us in playoffs picture too. Great to have Cub Cadet on board on our No. 54 Toyota GR Supra. It’d be nice to win back to back at Watkins Glen and I know Chris Gayle and the 54 boys will bring me a solid car.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Cub Cadet Toyota GR Supra

“We had a good week at Michigan. It was great to get a win and Ty did a great job throughout the race. It was good for the boys and we’d love to do it again at Watkins Glen. Great to have Cub Cadet on board and we’ll bring a strong No. 54 Toyota GR Supra.”

