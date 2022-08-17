Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/MagickWoods Toyota GR Supra Preview – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen International

No. 19 Menards/MagickWoods Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT WATKINS GLEN: Brandon Jones has five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Watkins Glen International (WGI). He has two top-10 finishes and has led one lap at the road course with an average start of 18.2 and an average finish of 11.4. Jones also has one ARCA Menards Series (AMS) start at WGI where he qualified sixth and finished fifth. He has three starts at the track in the K&N Pro Series East with one top-10 finish and an average finish of 10.3.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the MagickWoods logo on the hood this weekend at WGI. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/. MICHIGAN XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones earned his fourth top-five of the season with a fourth-place effort in the NXS race at Michigan International Speedway two weeks ago. After starting seventh, Jones wasted no time jumping into the top five early and he held a top-10 position throughout the 250-mile race. The result was Jones’ second consecutive top-five at the two-mile oval in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Jones will also race in the AMS Watkins Glen 100 on Friday night in the No. 81 Menards/Amerilux Toyota Camry. Jones has competed in three AMS races so far in 2022 winning at Charlotte and Iowa and finishing third in the daylight-shortened race at Pocono. He has an average start of 4.0 and an average finish of 1.7. In those three races, he has led 64 laps and has one pole. JGR AT WATKINS GLEN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers have two wins at WGI in a combined 46 NXS starts. In the 2021 NXS race at the road course, JGR driver Ty Gibbs took home the win and three of the four JGR drivers in the race finished in the top-10. JGR has 17 top-five finishes, 25 top-10s, one pole award, and drivers have combined to lead 226 laps.

RACE INFO: The NXS race at WGI is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST on Saturday, August 20. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app. The AMS race at WGI is scheduled for 6:00 PM EST on Friday, August 19. The race will be broadcasted on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

Brandon Jones: “Watkins Glen is probably the fastest road course we go to. There’s a lot of right-handers there so that will be something that we need to keep in mind setup-wise. We had a pretty good finish there last year and the gains that we made in the off-season with our No. 19 Menards/MagickWoods GR Supra will be important so I don’t see why we won’t show up and have a top-five finish this weekend.”

