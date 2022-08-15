RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Watkins Glen

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race with Sam Hunt Racing this year at Watkins Glen,” said Mosack. “Sam has a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them. My goal going into the race is to come out with a Top-10 finish. Sam has competitive cars and if we can stay out of trouble in the race, I think we will be in a good spot at the end.”

-- Connor Mosack , Driver of the No. 26 RadCats® Toyota GR Supra