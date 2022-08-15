Austin Wayne Self to Attempt NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Watkins Glen

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport in a collaborative effort with AM Racing confirmed today that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series veteran Austin Wayne Self will attempt to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.



Self, the brother-in-law to team owner Jordan Anderson will pilot a second entry for the Statesville, N.C.-based team in the penultimate Xfinity Series road course race of the season.



The former ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year will serve as a teammate to the organization’s full-time driver Myatt Snider aboard the No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro in the August 20th race.



“I am very thankful for this opportunity with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” said Self. “Anyone that knows me how much I enjoy road course racing and to have the opportunity to attempt to make my Xfinity Series debut driving for my wife’s brother’s team is incredibly special.”







Self’s longtime Truck Series supporter AM Technical Solutions will serve as the primary marketing partner for the 22nd Xfinity Series race of the season.



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



“It truly means a lot to not only have the support of AM Technical Solutions but all of my marketing partners from our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program that have leaped aboard for Watkins Glen.



“From AMTS to GO TEXAN, Don’t mess with Texas program, Flying Circle, AIRBOX Air Purifiers and CForce – it’s incredibly humbling to have their extended support and to revive one of our older Truck Series paint schemes for Watkins Glen.”



In Self’s Truck Series debut at Watkins Glen last summer, he started 20th and finished on the lead lap in 16th in the lightning-shorten race in the Finger Lakes region of New York.



This weekend, Self, 26, hopes for similar results.



“We have to qualify for the race on speed, but I am confident with the car and crew we have put together for this race that we can have a successful debut with our No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro,” added Self.



“Hopefully, we can see that checkered flag wave on Saturday afternoon and give us a little momentum to hold over until the Truck Series resumes action at Kansas Speedway next month.”



Should Self earn one of the 38 starting positions for the 82-lap race, it will be the first race this season that JAR Bommarito Autosport has fielded two entries in an Xfinity Series race.



Self’s current Truck Series crew chief Jamie Jones will serve as crew chief for the Xfinity Series endeavor.







“To have Austin attempt to make his Xfinity Series debut for JAR Bommarito Autosport at Watkins Glen in the No. 32 Chevrolet Camaro will be a special day for our race team and for our family,” stated JAR Bommarito Autosport president Jordan Anderson.



“Austin has really been working on his road course skills the last few years, and he has what it takes to make his first Xfinity Series start and the first start for the JAR Bommarito Autosport No. 32 team. Being former competitors on track in the Truck Series, this will be the first time we have worked closely together as a team.



“I’m excited to get to the track and get to work.”



In addition to the Xfinity Series race, Self will return to the ARCA Menards Series where he’ll also compete in Friday afternoon’s race at the 2.450-mile road course piloting the No. 32 AIRBOX Air Purifier | Janitronics Chevrolet in the General Tire Delivers 100.



Self will make his 51st ARCA Menards Series start on Friday, Aug. 19 and the first since last summer at WGI. In five career ARCA road course events, he has delivered four top-10 finishes and maintains a solid average finish of 11.2.



Additional Xfinity Series races for Self are forthcoming.



The Watkins Glen 200 (82 laps | 200.9 miles) is the 22nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 10:30 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

