Sargento Foods Inc. Teams Up with NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki After He Collided with Sargento Signage During a Recent Race in Wisconsin

Sargento Foods Inc. is pleased to announce an official partnership with NASCAR® driver Josh Bilicki. Sargento will sponsor Bilicki during the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen Raceway in Watkins Glen, New York on August 20, 2022.

During a NASCAR race on July 2 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin – where Sargento is the Official Cheese partner – an incident occurred that resulted in Bilicki’s car carrying Sargento branding through the race. This unexpected collision - without injury - prompted this exciting partnership, bringing the Wisconsin-based company and racecar driver together. Bilicki and Sargento will be joining forces and surely making their home state of Wisconsin proud at the upcoming race.

"I am excited for this opportunity to partner with Sargento at Watkins Glen Raceway this August,” said Bilicki. “As a native Wisconsinite, I have enjoyed Sargento products for many years. I am a true believer that everything happens for a reason, including my recent run in with the Sargento sign. I am thankful to be welcomed into the Sargento family and to represent a Wisconsin-based company in my upcoming race."

“Sargento has been a long-time partner of Road America and we are proud to have this iconic landmark in our own backyard,” said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento. “When we saw our sign on the front of Josh’s car, we had the same reaction as many others. We like to have fun so, we’re excited to partner with the Wisconsin native for this upcoming race.”

Sargento will be Bilicki’s primary sponsor at the NASCAR Xfinity Series races in Watkins Glen, New York on August 20, where Sargento branding will be prominently featured on Bilicki’s Chevrolet Camaro racecar. Fans can follow Sargento on Instagram @sargentocheese and on Twitter @SargentoCheese for behind-the-scenes content leading up to the race and for the opportunity to win an autographed photo of Bilicki.

APR PR