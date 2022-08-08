NXS Race Recap: Michigan

Ty Gibbs won his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2022 season on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.



Noah Gragson, who started the race on the pole won both stages of the race but when Gragson pitted under the Stage 2 break, Gibbs would cycle back to the race lead and would never loose sight of the lead.



Gibbs would maintain his lead through the green flag pit stops with under 30 laps to go and would win over second place Justin Allgaier by a margin of 1.2 seconds.



During his post race interview, Gibbs was asked if Saturday’s win was a statement win for the rest of the field with the playoffs approaching in a couple of weeks:



“It depends on how you look at it. I just race week in and week out but there’s people who get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement and then they get in the playoffs and suck. I’m just doing what I can week in and week out.”



Rounding out the top five were Justin Allgaier in second, Noah Gragson in third, Brandon Jones in fourth and Austin Hill in fifth.



Noah Gragson, who ran up front the majority of the race finished third.



During the caution on Lap 52 he decided not to pit instead try and win the stage and get the playoff points. Gibbs, on the other hand did pit and his fresher tires would prevail.



Driver No. 9 was able to get by AJ Allmendinger on the final lap to win Stage 2. Gragson would then pit under Stage 2 race break. Gragson would get back into the top five but not be able to contend for the win.



Rounding out the top ten were Josh Berry in sixth, AJ Allmendinger in seventh, Daniel Hemric in eighth, Riley Herbst in ninth and Landon Cassill in tenth.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return in two weeks on Saturday, August 20th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on USA Network.



Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs