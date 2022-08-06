Gibbs Claims Fifth Xfinity Win of 2022

Ty Gibbs claimed his fifth win of the 2022 season in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway. For Gibbs, it was his second win at the two-mile speedway. Brandon Jones (fourth) also scored a top-five finish for Toyota.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Michigan International Speedway

Race 21 of 33 – 250 miles, 125 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Noah Gragson*

4th, BRANDON JONES

5th, Austin Hill*

12th, SAMMY SMITH

19th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

25th, PATRICK EMERLING

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How strong was your race car today?

“We had a very fast Monster Energy GR Supra. I’m so excited. I think this style of racing shows the strategy and the pit stops. It’s pretty spread out. But my guys did a great job and the pit crew worked so hard. I workout with them during the week and I see how hard they work, every one of them. They do a great job and my cousin is pitting now too so it’s cool to see my family involved. All glory to God and thank you to my team, Monster Energy, TRD, Sport Clips, Interstate Batteries. My car was faster than Xfinity high speed internet, just kidding it wasn’t that fast.”

Why kind of momentum does this give you for the Playoffs and does this performance make you a favorite?

“I don’t know, it depends on who you look at. I just race week in and week out, but people can get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement and then go into Playoffs and suck. I’m just doing what I do week in and week out.”

Do your laps in the Cup car help you for this race?

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I hope Kurt (Busch) gets better. But at the end of the day it doesn’t really help me. It’s so different and the way the car is different. You think these drive different, just wait until you get to the Cup Series.”

How important was clean air in this race?

“Clean air is great air. We definitely had a very fast Monster Energy GR Supra. First of all, have to say all glory to Jesus. Thank you for this opportunity. It’s super cool to win here at Michigan, second time to win here and it’s super cool to win here. My guys did such a great job and I know how hard they work, I workout with them during the week. They work so hard. I’m very thankful to be part of an organization that motivates me like that week in and week out. Maybe not motivates because that’s temporary, but relentless and I feel like that’s what they showed me.”

What was your progression like throughot the afternoon to stay up front?

“My guys did such a great job on strategy and thank you for that. Thank you to TRD, we feel like we have a simulator that’s really close so it’s helping us out on these tracks. They work really hard over there so thank you to everyone that gets the simulator ready. Thank you to all my crew and maybe we can go win a Cup race tomorrow.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Criterion Appliances/Menards Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How does it feel to get a top-five finish today?

“It’s a little frustrating too because we came into this race with the mentality that we were going to win this one. In the practice session, I thought we had a car capable of winning. He (Ty Gibbs) was one of the cars that I thought would be competitive, but I also think there were a few more on my list too. We didn’t run with all those guys like we thought we would, we kind of ran at the back of those guys. We missed our balance just by a little bit, but it didn’t take much today. We just needed a little bit more turn off to be better, but all in all I think this is a good momemtum builder. I haven’t had a top-five since our Martinsville win so it’s nice to be back on track with these and then have a weekend off before Watkins Glen.”

