Hy-Vee Continues Sponsorship With Bayley Currey for Remainder of Season

After a successful run with JD Motorsports driver Bayley Currey last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, retailer Hy-Vee has signed on to sponsor his team for six more races as the NASCAR Xfinity Series season winds down.

The Hy-Vee sponsorship will continue at Saturday’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway, one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

Hy-Vee’s name has become prominent in motorsports circles. In July, Hy-Vee made a big sponsorship splash in INDYCAR racing when it hosted the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 races at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, with record attendance at the track. Hy-Vee’s sponsorship and dedicated involvement in that weekend made it one of the most talked about events in INDYCAR racing. The weekend included Hy-Vee displays and events, including Hy-Vee-sponsored concerts that included performances by Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

“Hy-Vee’s Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker and Hy-Vee have done so much for INDYCAR racing and Iowa Speedway,” said JD Motorsports Vice President of Sales and Marketing Tony N. Priscaro. “It is great to see all that positive momentum Hy-Vee created in racing carry on to Bayley, JD Motorsports and NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.”

Currey ran a strong race in the Hy-Vee No. 4 Chevrolet on the IMS road course in last Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 Xfinity race. He finished seventh in the race’s second stage and came home 21st on the lead lap.

Now, Hy-Vee’s sponsorship of Currey will continue with races in Michigan, Watkins Glen (Aug. 20), Darlington (Sept. 3), Kansas (Sept. 10), Texas (Sept. 24) and Phoenix (Nov. 5).

“To have a big sponsor like Hy-Vee show a commitment to me for six more races means so much to me,” Currey said. “I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to have a company with so many employees select me to proudly wear their logo. I am appreciative of Randy making this happen for me along with the entire team at Hy-Vee.”

The No. 4 team hopes momentum from Indianapolis will carry over to Saturday’s Michigan race.

Associate sponsors Wahlburgers, Redbox Rx and Vivid Clear Rx, which are Hy-Vee subsidiaries, also will be on the No. 4 car this weekend in Michigan.

JDM PR