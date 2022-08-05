Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Michigan International Speedway August Event Preview

Welcome Back Joe: After stepping out of the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Ford Mustang for the past two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to attend to a personal matter, Joe Graf Jr. returns to the cockpit for his 84th career Xfinity Series start in the Irish Hills of Michigan. Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Michigan International Speedway is the 14th race of 2022 and 45th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the second time this year, the team will promote Bucked Up Energy’s Blood Raz flavor. Blood Raz tastes like Inception — or literally any Chris Nolan film — you know it's brilliant, but you can't figure out why. Last summer, Graf was running in the top-10 with his No. 07 Power Weld car but was involved in a restart accident on Lap 36 that ended his Michigan International Speedway debut prematurely. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.1 and an average result of 25.9. New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Crayon 200: In Joe Graf Jr.’s most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last month, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang in the highly anticipated return to the “Magic Mile.” Graf impressed right away by delivering a top-five effort in practice but started the race at the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments. Throughout the race, Graf Jr. methodically worked his way through the field and captured a lead lap and noteworthy 12th-place finish. It was his best finish on a non-superspeedway this season. In the Xfinity Series' most recent race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Chase Briscoe wheeled the No. 07 Production Alliance Group | Bucked Up Energy Drink Ford Mustang to a top-five finish in the Pennzoil 150. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 86th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his first at the track nestled in Brooklyn, Michigan. In his previous 85 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 20 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Special Report with Brett Baier | TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his 11th Xfinity start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 245th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and sixth at Michigan. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2017 Irish Hills 250, where he finished 21st after starting 38th for B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM).