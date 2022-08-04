RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Michigan

|
- John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday for the fifth of multiple races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022, marking his third-career NXS start at the 2-mile D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, Michigan.
- Sam Hunt Racing will make its second appearance at Michigan International Speedway.
- In 2021, Colin Garrett piloted the No. 26 to a Top-20 finish.
- Stillhouse® returns to the No. 26 car -- promoting its Black Bourbon and Spiced Cherry Whiskey flavors.
Stillhouse® returns to the No. 26 car -- promoting its Black Bourbon and Spiced Cherry Whiskey flavors.
- Nemechek will be making his seventh NXS start of the 2022 season.
- Nemechek scored Sam Hunt Racing's highest finish (third place) as a team at Richmond Raceway in the Spring of 2021. In 2022, he has picked up two top-five finishes for the team.
- 5th place - Phoenix Raceway
- 4th place - Darlington Raceway