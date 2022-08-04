Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Michigan NXS Advance

Michigan has been a successful track for you in the ARCA Menards Series. In August 2020, you started on the pole and led four times en route to your second career ARCA win. Talk about that win and what it meant to you. “It was so cool to win in ARCA at Michigan. It’s such a fun and fast track, but it’s also difficult and you can get into trouble really fast. I had the opportunity to get behind the wheel in ARCA when Xfinity didn’t race there in 2020 and I started on the pole. We ended up in victory lane by the end of the 100 laps, leading laps along the way. It was a good day. Hopefully, I can repeat that this weekend. This No. 98 Monster Energy team deserves to be in victory lane.” Only six races remain until the playoffs begin at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. What’s the plan in these final regular-season races? “We need to protect our spot, but also we’re still in it to win races. A win would put all the worry of points racing aside. Michigan is a track that I had circled on my calendar, but there are a few tracks before the playoffs where I think we could get it done. Richard (Boswell, crew chief) is always keeping an eye on that point advantage. We work together to make sure we know when to take a risk and when to play it safe. There has to be a good balance between the two, but we’re here to win.” The No. 98 team has shown improvement and speed in practice and qualifying over the past few months, a fact highlighted by your second career pole in June at Nashville. How have you worked to improve in these areas? “We’ve had to dial in and really take advantage of these sessions. It’s important where you start these races, and we want to start up front and stay there. This is an area where we struggled at the start of the season, and I think you can see that we’ve improved overall. There’s still work that we need to do, but we’re unloading fast Monster Energy Ford Mustangs and that’s what’s important.” TSC PR