Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Criterion Appliances Toyota GR Supra Preview – New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Criterion Appliances Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Criterion Appliances logo on the hood this weekend at MIS. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Criterion Appliances logo on the hood this weekend at MIS. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/. INDIANAPOLIS XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones ran into electrical issues during practice and qualifying that led to a 36th-place start at the Indianapolis Road Course. The No. 19 crew made adjustments to the car throughout the race to help the handling. Jones took the checkered flag 15th in his Menards/DuPont Air Filters Toyota GR Supra.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The NXS New Holland 250 is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, August 6. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, Sirius XM, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “The sheer amount of speed at Michigan makes it a really fun track, but there are definitely still opportunities to pass. I’m looking forward to getting back there. We finished second last year, so I feel like we are in a good place to improve on that run this weekend and hopefully get the No. 19 Menards/Criterion Appliances Toyota GR Supra in victory lane.”

JGR PR