PRO-SET Joins DGM Racing

Entering the final leg of the 2022 season, DGM Racing and Mason Massey introduce another first-time sponsor to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. PRO-SET® Epoxy (PRO-SET) will serve as the primary partner of the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro in the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) this weekend.



Headquartered in Bay City, Michigan, just about two hours away from MIS, PRO-SET takes pride in creating strong, lightweight products that are durable and versatile to meet the needs of various projects and environments. Like DGM Racing, PRO-SET is a family-run company.



“We’ve had the honor of collaborating with incredible teams and organizations in many forms of racing; after all, racing is how our company started.” Says Dani Munsch, Marketing Director, Gougeon Brothers, Inc. “Expansion into a NASCAR sponsorship with Mason Massey and DGM Racing is a perfect fit and we’re beyond excited for this opportunity. PRO-SET Epoxy is proud to have Mason represent our brand in our home state.”



Heading into this weekend, Massey is ready to build on his recent success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Just a few weeks ago, Massey claimed his second Top-10 finish (ninth) of the season (and his career) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Massey was also awarded for gaining the most spots during the race (+21 positions); he became the 15th driver this year to earn the Arrowhead Brass “Arrow Up” Hard Charger Award. In 13 starts with DGM Racing, Massey has added to his driver resumé two Top 10 and four Top-20 finishes, surpassing the three Top-20s he earned in the previous 23 races he competed in.



“I can’t thank PRO-SET Epoxy enough for coming on board to support our team this weekend at Michigan,” said DGM Racing driver, Mason Massey. “We’ve had a great season so far, full of highs and lows, and I can’t wait to get back to the track. Our team is coming off an awesome weekend at the Indianapolis Road Course and I hope to carry that momentum into this weekend’s race to secure a good finish at PRO-SET’s home track.”



The New Holland 250 will be televised live on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 6th. Practice and Qualifying take place earlier that day at 9:05 a.m. ET also on USA Network.



