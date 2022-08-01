Our Motorsports and Brett Moffitt Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Following Saturday’s running of the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Our Motorsports and driver Brett Moffitt have mutually agreed to part ways.

“In 2020, Chris Our came to me to race the first four races of the season to get his new NASCAR Xfinity Series team off the ground,” said Brett Moffitt. “Over two years later, I’ve had the opportunity to watch this team grow into a three-car organization. Our Motorsports is like family to me, and I cannot thank Chris, Mary, and all the men and women at Our Motorsports enough for the opportunity over the past few years together. I wish them all the success in the future and hopefully our paths will cross again someday.”

“Brett has been with us from the inception of our NASCAR Xfinity team and I can’t thank him enough for his efforts over the past three years,” said team owner Chris Our. “We wish nothing but the best for Brett and his family.”

Moffitt made 80 starts while at Our including 21 top-10 finishes. A replacement driver for the team’s number 02 will be named in the near future.

Our Motorsports PR