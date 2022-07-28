RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Indianapolis Road Course

“A lot of excitement going into Indy with a proven Indy 500 driver behind the wheel of our Screamin' Sicilian #26 Toyota GR Supra. Santino showed good pace last weekend in Pocono and is hungry to rebound with a strong finish after Saturday’s accident. It will be his first time ever road racing in a stock car, so hopefully he can adapt to the heavier car quickly with such limited practice. I’m sure he’s up for the challenge and feel our team has built a competitive race car."

-- Sam Hunt , Owner of Sam Hunt Racing