RACE REPORT: Pocono - Santino Ferrucci / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

What happened to take you out of the race early?

“I don’t know. We were just restarting. We had a really fast car. Sam Hunt and Toyota and our Freedom Alliance car was just really, really good. I got really up close to Cole (Custer) just trying to understand – being part-time it’s so hard to judge the air off the side of the cars. I just made a mistake, man. I just got a little off the bottom and I got really close to him and the side force kind of went and I started to lose the rear. Our car actually hasn’t been loose all day. It’s just a shame for everybody else because there were a lot of cars caught up in that just because we were not spaced out yet. I’m really, really bummed for the Freedom Alliance boys and Toyota and all of our crew. We qualified 11 th in my first-ever qualifying and we’ve been racing right there all day. Just not how I wanted my home race to go.”