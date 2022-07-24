Sunday, Jul 24

RACE REPORT: Pocono - Santino Ferrucci / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

RACE REPORT: Pocono - Santino Ferrucci / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra NK Photography Photo
KEY NOTES
 
  • Santino Ferrucci returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) for the first time in 2022 at his home track of Pocono Raceway. The Connecticut native made his first of two consecutive starts with SHR this season and his eighth overall NXS start.
  • Saturday was Ferrucci's second career start at Pocono Raceway.
 
  • Ferrucci attempted practice and qualifying for the first time in his NXS career.
  • In 2021, the COVID-19 schedule procedures were in effect.
 
  • Ferrucci qualified 11th in his first career NXS qualifying effort.
  • This marks Sam Hunt Racing's fifth Top-15 qualifying effort of 2022.
 
  • The No. 26 Freedom Alliance Toyota GR Supra ran consistently in the Top-10 all weekend on speed.
 
  • The No. 26 team ended up 35th following a crash on Lap 47.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One Recap
  • Ferrucci started 11th in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday at Pocono Raceway, starting on the inside. 
  • Throughout Stage 1, Ferrucci reported that the No. 26 Freedom Alliance Toyota GR Supra was handling tight-center in Turns 1 and 3 from the drop of the green flag.
  • Ferrucci finished Stage 1 in the 15th position.
  • During the stage break, Ferrucci pitted for four tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment to benefit the handling at the start of Stage 2.
Stage Two Recap
  • Ferrucci fired off 13th to begin Stage 2 and ended the stage 11th.
  • Throughout the stage, he reported that the adjustments during the Stage One break greatly benefitted the handling of the No. 26 Supra.
  • He asked for a "bit more" of the same adjustments during the stage break to get the car where it needed to be for the final stage.
  • The team pitted for four tires, fuel and another round of handling adjustments.
Final Stage Recap
  • A mishap on pit road required Ferrucci to restart 18th for the final stage.
  • On Lap 47, Ferrucci got loose in Turn 3, causing a chain-effect crash which ended the No. 26 team's day.
  • The No. 26 Freedom Alliance team was credited with a 35th-place finish.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
What happened to take you out of the race early?
 
“I don’t know. We were just restarting. We had a really fast car. Sam Hunt and Toyota and our Freedom Alliance car was just really, really good. I got really up close to Cole (Custer) just trying to understand – being part-time it’s so hard to judge the air off the side of the cars. I just made a mistake, man. I just got a little off the bottom and I got really close to him and the side force kind of went and I started to lose the rear. Our car actually hasn’t been loose all day. It’s just a shame for everybody else because there were a lot of cars caught up in that just because we were not spaced out yet. I’m really, really bummed for the Freedom Alliance boys and Toyota and all of our crew. We qualified 11th in my first-ever qualifying and we’ve been racing right there all day. Just not how I wanted my home race to go.”
 
-- Santino Ferrucci, Driver of the No. 26 Freedom Alliance Toyota GR Supra

SHR PR

