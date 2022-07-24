RCR NXS Post Race Report: Pocono

“That was a solid effort today by everyone on the Global Industrial team. We’re knocking out top-10s left and right. We want to do better and win some more races. We’ve got to keep working, keeping digging, and bring some faster Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack. I think being a rookie has some challenges. In practice we were free and we get in the race and we were really tight. I don’t know if that’s just a rookie thing and trying to figure out how free I need to be in practice to be better to start the race or what the case is there. We worked on it all day and got it better. The pit stops were great and we made the balance on the car better every stop. During that last run, I thought we were really good. We were working up through the field and all of a sudden it started getting tight on me. I tried to move my line around and do some different things but just struggled on the long run trying to get it to turn and we lost a few spots at the end. If we can just fix a few things here and there I think we can be battling for wins.” -Austin Hill