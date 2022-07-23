Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Pocono Raceway

Myatt Snider - No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS - Pocono Raceway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After a day full of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet will first hit the Pocono Raceway at 9:35 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:05 AM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will move into qualifying for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. A three-car group qualifying session for one lap around the 2.5-mile Triangle Oval will determine the starting order. Snider will roll off 13th for his qualifying lap based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE on USA Network.



– Pocono Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will mark Snider’s third NXS start at Pocono Raceway. In June of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the 2.5-mile tricky tri-oval situated in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania for the Pocono Green 225 earning himself a 4th place finish after starting in the 2nd position. Snider would run in the Top-5 for most of the race battling with Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe in the final stage for the lead before having to pit for tires in the final laps. The 2021 edition would once again prove Snider would adapt quickly to the difficult Pocono Raceway, after qualifying in the 19th position Snider would advance thru the field after making adjustments throughout to claim another Top-10 finish. In two races at Pocono, Snider holds an average finish of 7th.



In the same race Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport would field a car for Josh Berry who would make his debut at the Pocono Raceway. Advancing thru the field the entire day Berry would come away with a strong 9th place finish at the end of the 90-lap race.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.



– Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 back to the track for Snider to compete with in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway. Chassis No. 109 last competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 250 where Snider would qualify in the 26th position enroute to a 18th place finish. In Chassis No. 109 debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300 held during Memorial Day weekend. No. 109 would qualify in the 33rd position, however Snider would advance throughout the race to come home with a strong 10th place finish.

