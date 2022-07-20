New Look for Allgaier, No. 7 Team in Indianapolis

Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet will be sporting a fresh look next weekend when the NASCAR Xfinity Series take to the road course at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Precision Build will be on board Allgaier’s Camaro in a co-branded effort with cornerstone partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture for the NXS event on July 30.

“We are thrilled to work with Justin and the JRM Team to build the Precision Build brand,” said David Hemming, CEO of Precision Build. “We had a race when we first formed Precision Build; this race will help us bring the cultures together while highlighting our relationship with BRANDT.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Precision Build is an integrative effort between companies Tampa Tank, Florida Structural Steel and Precision Tank. The combined company provides storage, structural steel and service solutions for both domestic and international markets.

This marks the second time that Precision Build will be featured on Allgaier’s Camaro. Previously, Allgaier ran the Precision Build colors to a third-place finish at Darlington Raceway in May of 2020.

“It is great to welcome back Precision Build to our No. 7 Chevrolet in Indy,” said Allgaier. “To see them return in this co-branded effort with BRANDT Professional Agriculture is really special, especially at a place as historic as Indianapolis. Hopefully we can keep the car clean all race long and be in contention for the win in the end.”

Allgaier, who currently sits second in the NXS Playoff Grid on the strength of his third win of the year this past weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has made two starts on the road course at Indianapolis, with a best finish of seventh coming in 2020. The Illinois native is a former winner at the facility, going to Victory Lane on the oval in 2018.

In addition to the new look of Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet in Indianapolis, BRANDT Professional Agriculture will also again be featured on board the No. 88 Camaro of Nova Prata, Brazil native Miguel Paludo for the third time this season.

The BRANDT duo are set to take the green flag in the NXS event at Indianapolis on Saturday, July 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

JRM PR