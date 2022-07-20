RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Pocono Raceway

“I’m super excited to be back with Sam and the team. It's been a long time coming since last year, and I’m excited to be back behind the wheel of an Xfinity car with Toyota. I think the momentum from the past two years has been really good. I’ve been in a good spot mentally, and I am driving the best I ever have. I think having the experience of both IndyCar and NASCAR is very helpful. It will be easier to go to an Xfinity car this year instead of last year’s transition from an Xfinity car to an IndyCar and vice versa.”

-- Santino Ferrucci , Driver of the No. 26 Freedom Alliance Toyota GR Supra