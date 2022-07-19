“Plop, Plop, Fizz, Fizz,” meets “Beatin’ and Bangin’!” as Alka- Seltzer® is returning to NASCAR.



JD Motorsports proudly announced today their new partnership with Alka-Seltzer, a division of Bayer®.



Alka-Seltzer will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Alka-Seltzer Chevrolet at the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 23. This will mark Alka-Seltzer’s first time in NASCAR since their iconic paint schemes of the 1990s and 2000s. The five-race partnership will also include primaries at Daytona International Speedway (August 26), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 1), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct.15).



Bayley Currey will be joining the likes of Bobby Labonte and Matt Kenseth among drivers who’ve driven the brand’s colors. Alka-Seltzer last appeared in NASCAR during the 2003 season.



“We are proud to help Alka-Seltzer in its return to NASCAR,” says JD Motorsports VP of Sales & Marketing Tony Priscaro. “Alka-Seltzer is one of those very unique and distinctive brands that perfectly fits our sport. Everyone seems to have an Alka-Seltzer story to share.” The orange and blue paint scheme which prominently features Alka-Seltzer’s logo on the hood of the No. 4 Alka-Seltzer Chevrolet will also feature fellow Bayer brands MiraLAX, Phillips’ Probiotics, Claritin, Bayer, and Aleve.



This won’t be the first time the 25-year-old Bayley Currey will be taking on “The Tricky Triangle,” as he’s raced there before in both the Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “I’m honored to be behind the wheel of the Alka-Seltzer’s car as it makes a triumphant return to NASCAR after 19 years,” says Currey. “Alka-Seltzer and I have a mutual love and appreciation for everything fast. Alka-Seltzer will handle the fast relief and I’ve got the fast driving covered.”



The Alka-Seltzer partnership is managed by A.E. Engine. A.E. Engine is the official publisher of the NASCAR-licensed magazine NASCAR Pole Position.



The Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is live on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. EST.



JDM PR