Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Pocono NXS Advance

You were en route to another top-10 finish last Saturday at New Hampshire when you got collected in a multi-car accident. Next up is Pocono, a track where you have a history of front-running consistency. When you endure adversity like you did at New Hampshire, how welcoming is it for your next race to be at a track where you have a significant amount of experience? “We have to leave the bad runs behind us. We got caught up in an unfortunate situation at New Hampshire, but we had a strong run going and probably would’ve earned another top-10 if that hadn’t happened. It’s behind us, though. I know this team can win. We just have to stay out of trouble. The SHR Xfinity program has been strong at Pocono. I’ve also had good runs there in ARCA, so I’m excited to head back and see what we can do.” Pocono is the site of your first ARCA win. How significant was that victory to your racing career? “It was a big moment for me. That was my first full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series and to get my first win in just my sixth start, it was big. That whole season jumpstarted my career and helped me get to where I am today in the Xfinity Series. It would be awesome to also get my first Xfinity win at the same track.” The Xfinity Series Playoffs are just around the corner. Despite last week’s misfortune, you still have a significant buffer over the 12-driver cutoff line. What is your strategy as you head into the final eight races of the regular season? “The goal is to be consistent and win. We can obviously lock ourselves in with a win, but we need to stay out of trouble and finish the races. Last weekend was a great example of never knowing what’s going to happen around you. Bad luck hit us, but we can always bounce back. Luckily, we have some good tracks coming up and I’m confident that we can compete for wins at some of them. We still have a good points cushion, but we can’t let our guard down.” TSC PR