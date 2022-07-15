Emerling-Gase Motorsports announces they will run TWO full time teams in 2023

Emerling-Gase Motorsports will run both the #35 and the #53 full time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2023. 2022 has been the first season of existence for the team, starting off in Daytona with drivers Joey Gase and Shane Lee both getting the cars into the show. The team has qualified for every race they have entered with the #35 and #53, has a best finished of 11th at COTA, 6 top 20 finishes, only 2 DNF’s due to accidents on the track, and currently sitting 28th in owner standings.

“I am extremely proud of our Emerling-Gase Motorsports team,” said co-owner and driver for EGM Joey Gase. “There are not too many start up teams or small teams this season that can say they have made every race they have entered and only have 2 DNF’s, plus be in the top 30 in owner points. I have been racing in the sport since 2011 and can say without a doubt this is the toughest the XFINITY Series field has been in the last 10 years. We could not do this without our tremendous employees we have at EGM and of course all our sponsors like Donate Life, Kitty Kat Coin, Eternal Fan, Captain Pips and many more. With that being said, we have a lot of work to do and a lot of room to grow and Patrick and I are looking forward to the challenge.”

“We faced a lot of challenges as a startup team and I am very proud of what we have accomplished so far,” said co-owner and driver for EGM Patrick Emerling. “I am looking forward to working with Joey and the whole EGM group, and continuing to grow our team into the future.”

The team is planning on one car to have one full time or close to full time driver and the second car to be split up between Joey Gase, Patrick Emerling, Shane Lee and others.

To stay up to date with the team make sure to give them a follow at Emerling-Gase Motorsports on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information, please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

EGM PR