RACE REPORT: Atlanta - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

Stage One Recap
- Earnhardt started 19th in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, starting on the inside.
- Earnhardt reported that the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra was handling free on entry into Turn 3 from the drop of the green flag, but as the run continued, the car began to get more comfortable on entry. He also reported the handling was comfortable everywhere else.
- Earnhardt completed Stage One in the 12th position.
- During the stage break, Earnhardt pitted for four tires, fuel, and track bar, and an air pressure adjustment.
Stage Two Recap
- Earnhardt restarted Stage Two in the 16th position.
- Multiple teams made a two-tire stop.
- Earnhardt reported the car was looser on entry into Turn 3 during the second stage.
- Ending the stage in the 10th position, Earnhardt brought the ForeverLawn machine down pit road for two right-side tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment.
Final Stage Recap
- Due to taking two tires, Earnhardt gained 6 spots on pit road and restarted the Final Stage in the fourth position.
- With 56 laps remaining, the No. 1 team had a spotting error which led to melee between the No. 1 and Earnhardt.
- The No. 26 ForeverLawn GR Supra received heavy cosmetic damage to the left and right front fenders.
- Due to having to pit for repairs, Earnhardt restarted at the tail of the field in 26th.
- Earnhardt was able to rally to the Top-20 to finish 19th in the Alsco Uniforms 250.