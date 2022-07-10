Sunday, Jul 10

RACE REPORT: Atlanta - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Jul 10 30
NK Photography Photo
KEY NOTES
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt returned to the new configuration of Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra on Saturday for the Alsco Uniforms 250.
 
  • Since the new configuration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is considered a superspeedway track, practice was not included on the schedule for the July race.
 
  • Saturday's qualifying session was canceled due to rain, so the field was set by the rulebook.
  • Earnhardt lined up 19th for the 250-mile event.
 
  • Earnhardt competed as high as fourth.
 
  • The No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra battled loose handling in the beginning of runs, but tightened up as each run went on.
 
  • Earnhardt suffered heavy cosmetic damage to the No. 26 ForeverLawn GR Supra as the No. 1 came across the nose of the No. 26. with 56 laps to go.
 
  • The No. 26 team ended up 19th as the checkered flag flew.
 
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One Recap
  • Earnhardt started 19th in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, starting on the inside. 
  • Earnhardt reported that the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra was handling free on entry into Turn 3 from the drop of the green flag, but as the run continued, the car began to get more comfortable on entry. He also reported the handling was comfortable everywhere else.
  • Earnhardt completed Stage One in the 12th position.
  • During the stage break, Earnhardt pitted for four tires, fuel, and track bar, and an air pressure adjustment.
Stage Two Recap
  • Earnhardt restarted Stage Two in the 16th position.
  • Multiple teams made a two-tire stop.
  • Earnhardt reported the car was looser on entry into Turn 3 during the second stage.
  • Ending the stage in the 10th position, Earnhardt brought the ForeverLawn machine down pit road for two right-side tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment.
Final Stage Recap
  • Due to taking two tires, Earnhardt gained 6 spots on pit road and restarted the Final Stage in the fourth position.
  • With 56 laps remaining, the No. 1 team had a spotting error which led to melee between the No. 1 and Earnhardt.
  • The No. 26 ForeverLawn GR Supra received heavy cosmetic damage to the left and right front fenders.
  • Due to having to pit for repairs, Earnhardt restarted at the tail of the field in 26th.
  • Earnhardt was able to rally to the Top-20 to finish 19th in the Alsco Uniforms 250.

SHR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

