Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

Myatt Snider - No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS - Atlanta Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; For the second Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) race of the 2022 season the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250.



– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, teams would spend Friday going thru technical inspection prior to taking the track for qualifying at 10:05 AM Saturday morning to determine the starting order for the afternoons Alsco Uniforms 250. In 2022, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. However, due to thunderstorms and steady rain in the greater Hampton, GA area Saturday morning NXS Qualifying would be cancelled. With no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. After the completion of the calculation, it was determined Snider would line up in the 26th position outside of Row 13 for the Alsco Uniforms 250.



– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Alsco Uniforms 250 will mark Snider’s fifth career NXS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Snider would make his debut at AMS in the Spring of 2020 after starting in the 35th position the underfunded team Snider was driving for would go down a lap right away and would fight to get back on the lead lap the rest of the afternoon ending up in the 29th position three laps down. The following year driving for a new team Snider would compete twice at AMS in the Spring Snider would start in the ninth position and finish with a solid 11th place finish. The fall edition wouldn’t fair as well after starting in the 15th spot Snider would come away with a 21st finish. In the first race at AMS on the newly configured track in the Spring of 2022 during the Nelly Cars 250, Snider would lead his first laps of the season, and would be leading with on a restart with three laps to go before getting spun out by the No. 98 entering Turn-1 resulting in a 30th place finish. In four previous starts at Atlanta, Snider holds an average finish of 22.8 with a best of 11th coming back in the spring of 2021.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- Superior Essex; As a leading manufacturer and sustainable supplier of communications cable in North America, Superior Essex has consistently innovated at the forefront of communications for 90 years. With a complete portfolio of more than 5,000 high-performance cabling products designed to interconnect enterprises, campuses and communities worldwide, we are Everywhere You Live and Work®.



For more information visit SuperiorEssexCommunicati ons.com



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Alsco Uniforms 250. Chassis No. 109 debuted for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300 held during Memorial Day weekend. Qualifying in the 33rdposition, Snider would advance throughout the race to come home with a strong 10th place finish.

JAR PR