Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Atlanta NXS Advance

At the last oval track the NASCAR Xfinity Series visited – June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway – you had your strongest overall weekend so far this season. You earned your second career pole and tied your season-best finish of third. Does that help your confidence heading into Atlanta? “Nashville was a great weekend for everyone on this No. 98 Monster Energy team. We just had a solid day, which is what we need to make it to the playoffs. Every track is different, so you still have to do everything you can to prepare for the weekend. With that said, I think we’re knocking on the door of our first win and, eventually, it’s going to open. We’re focused on improving in every area and I think it’s showing.” You seemed to take to the new Atlanta configuration when last raced there in March. Not only did you get back on the lead lap after going two laps down, but you earned a top-five finish. What is it about the reconfiguration that suits your driving style? “Honestly, I think just the sheer speed of the track now. It drives like a superspeedway, which I’ve always been able to perform well at in my career. When we raced there earlier this year, I honestly didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t have a strong qualifying effort and then had some issues with water temperatures. But, ultimately, I was able to race my way up to fourth. I think we’ve grown as a team since then, so I’m excited to head back.” This is the first time in your career that you’ve raced with the exact same team for a second year. Has that helped your performance this year? “It helps a lot. I don’t think I’ve had the same crew chief and team from year-to-year since I started in NASCAR, and it’s a struggle when you have to learn an entire new team each year. Richard (Boswell, crew chief), the team, and I were all still figuring each other out last year, but now we have a strong relationship and good communication. I think it shows with our strong performance this season.” TSC PR