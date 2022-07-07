Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Pennington Seed Toyota GR Supra Preview – Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta

No. 19 Menards/Pennington Seed Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT ATLANTA: Brandon Jones has eight previous starts at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Jones has finished in the top-five once and top-10 three times with an average start of 13.6 and an average finish of 17.1.

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pennington Seed logo on the hood this weekend at Atlanta. For more information visit www.pennington.com.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pennington Seed logo on the hood this weekend at Atlanta. For more information visit www.pennington.com. ROAD AMERICA XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones started 14th in his No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra Saturday afternoon at Road America. Jones reported the handling was a little snug over stage one, but he was able to capitalize on pit stops for fresh tires and adjustments to work his way into the top five. The race went into NASCAR overtime and Jones crossed the finish line fifth.

Jones started 14th in his No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra Saturday afternoon at Road America. Jones reported the handling was a little snug over stage one, but he was able to capitalize on pit stops for fresh tires and adjustments to work his way into the top five. The race went into NASCAR overtime and Jones crossed the finish line fifth. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 9. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBS Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “As we head to Atlanta Motor Speedway, we are approaching the half-way mark of the season. It is time to hammer down and start setting ourselves up for the Playoffs. Since the repave last year, Atlanta Motor Speedway has turned into a Superspeedway-style track. This weekend, we will not have any practice and go straight into qualifying on Saturday. It will be important to qualify up front and stay competitive all day fighting for the lead and controlling the race. I know my crew chief, Jeff Meendering, and I will discuss the strategy we need to take to go for the win on Saturday. The No. 19 Menards/Pennington Seed team is eager to get to Atlanta since we are still searching for our first Superspeedway win and I would love for it to be in front of my hometown crowd.”

