Ryan Truex / No. 18 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota GR Supra Preview – Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta

No. 18 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

TRUEX AT ATLANTA: Ryan Truex has raced twice at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one top-10 finish, an average starting position of 9.5, and an average finishing position of 10th.Truex also raced once at Atlanta in the NASCAR Cup Series and four times in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Ryan Truex has raced twice at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one top-10 finish, an average starting position of 9.5, and an average finishing position of 10th.Truex also raced once at Atlanta in the NASCAR Cup Series and four times in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. 2022 XFINITY SERIES: This will be Truex’s last race of the 2022 season for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He previously drove the No. 18 at Las Vegas, Martinsville, Darlington, and Texas collecting two top-10 finishes in those races.

This will be Truex’s last race of the 2022 season for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He previously drove the No. 18 at Las Vegas, Martinsville, Darlington, and Texas collecting two top-10 finishes in those races. JGR AT ATLANTA: JGR has run 60 NXS races at AMS with five wins, 19 top-fives, 32 top-10s, and five poles. JGR’s last win at the track came in March of 2022 as Ty Gibbs won his second race of the season.

JGR has run 60 NXS races at AMS with five wins, 19 top-fives, 32 top-10s, and five poles. JGR’s last win at the track came in March of 2022 as Ty Gibbs won his second race of the season. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates on Truex’s 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @Ryan_Truex I Facebook: Ryan Truex I Instagram: @ryan_truex

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 9. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBS Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Ryan Truex: “I am looking forward to getting in the No. 18 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota GR Supra one more time this year. We had a good run in Texas finishing sixth and I’m excited to be back with Joe Gibbs Racing to try and get the win this weekend. The team has had fast cars all year and I know this weekend will be no different. This will be the first time I’ve raced an Xfinity car on the reconfigured Atlanta, so I plan on working to adapt to the track quickly. It’s going to be hot down in Georgia. The track should be slick making for a good race and another opportunity for a great run with the No. 18 team.”

JGR PR