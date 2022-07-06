Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Alsco Uniforms 250

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond and Road America NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

ATLANTA: Gibbs has only one start at Atlanta in February when he started fourth, led only one lap, but won his second Xfinity Series race of 2022.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach eight victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 8 months and 4 weeks. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 34 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 60 total starts at Atlanta in Xfinity competition with five wins, 19 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, five poles and the team has led 954 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta is scheduled for 5 pm EDT on Saturday, July 9 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“It was a good win at Road America. I had a fun time racing with Kyle (Larson). I thought it was going to get a little rough there, but he’s such a great competitor and a great person. It was a great battle and we were fortunate to come out on top. Now our focus moves to Atlanta. I know we’ll have a fast Monster Energy GR Supra and we’ll see what we can do.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Ty had a great run at Road America and it’s always nice to get a win for him and the entire Monster Energy team. But our focus moves to Atlanta and Ty did a nice job in the spring. He led only one lap, but it was the lap that was the most important. Hopefully we can win and help ourselves in the playoff race. We’ll bring him a solid Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra.”

