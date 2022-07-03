RCR NXS Post Race Report: Road America

|
“Our Whelen Chevrolet showed a lot of speed this weekend at Road America. We qualified well and finished second in Stage 2. Crew Chief Jeff(Stankiewicz made great calls in the pits to keep us up front and we made good adjustments throughout the race. Unfortunately, I got boxed in when we were leaving the pits in the final stage and we lost track position. I think we were going to end up with a top-10 but we had a problem with just a few laps left. There was a lot of smoke coming from our Chevy - not sure of the exact diagnosis but we will evaluate it this week in the shop. Certainly not the finish we wanted but we’ll rebound strong next weekend in Atlanta.”
-Sheldon Creed