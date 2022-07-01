Joe Graf Jr. | B.J. McLeod Motorsports Road America July Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 5 Ford Mustang this weekend. Road America (Wisc.) is the 13th race of 2022 and 44th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the first time this year, the team will promote Bucked Up Energy’s Blood Raz flavor. Blood Raz tastes like Inception — or literally any Chris Nolan film — you know it's brilliant, but you can't figure out why. I can tell you Blood Raz is a watermelon flavor and you'll taste sweet summer days by the barbecue. Or we can say it's Raspberry and you'll recall that succulent jam you got from the nice old couple at the farmer's market. Blood Raz manages to be sweet, succulent, and tart. And it's sugar-free. That's right. Zero sugars. Drink up and taste that ambiguous goodness. About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that's available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 45 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and B.J. McLeod Motorsports would like to thank their associate marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Sponsor of the Month: Ahead of their upcoming second race as the primary partner of Joe Graf Jr. in August at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Graf is spending the month of July promoting Gtechniq, a leader in automotive protective coatings products In 2004, scientists at Gtechniq created a superior line of products aimed at perfecting all vehicle surfaces. And over the last 20 years, these products have been continually improved to provide a range that outshines and outlasts the competition. Gtechniq’s line of surface preparation and finishing products are designed to clean, polish, and protect all automotive exteriors, in a way no traditional wax applications can match. Stay tuned to Joe Graf Jr.’s social media channels for not only a behind-the-scenes environment with Gtechniq, but the chance to win some swag too! Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road America Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 4.048 mile, 14-turn road course on Saturday afternoon. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Stats: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.8 and an average result of 22.8. Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Gym ‘N’ Juice Energy Ford Mustang in the highly anticipated return to the Music City. Graf qualified his No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Ford Mustang an impressive 13th – a career-best on a non-superspeedway and contended for a top-20 finish until he was involved in a multi-car accident on a Lap 122 restart. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran David Ingram Jr. is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran David Ingram Jr. is Joe Graf Jr.'s crew chief. He will crew chief his 371st NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his second at the track nestled just outside "Music City. In his previous 370 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one top-five and six top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at B.J. McLeod Motorsports. Veteran Josh Williams will drive the No. 78 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday afternoon for his 13th Xfinity start of the 2022 season. Williams is set to make his 139th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and fourth at Road America. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2020 Henry 180, where he finished 13th after starting 22nd for DGM Racing. 