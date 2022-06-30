Henry Repeating Arms Racing: Riley Herbst Road America NXS Advance

You’re welcoming back Henry Repeating Arms to your No. 98 Ford Mustang on Saturday for the Henry 180. Talk about what the support of different sponsors means to you and your career. “Excited to have Henry Repeating Arms back on my Ford Mustang this weekend. We didn’t get them the finish that we wanted to at Darlington last year, so I’m ready to give them a better finish at Road America. I’m grateful for their support and that they’re letting me run their paint scheme during the Henry 180. A win would be the biggest ‘thank you’ that I could give them. Let’s get the job done.” You scored a runner-up finish in the ARCA Menards Series race at Road America in 2017 and finished seventh in last year’s Henry 180. Do you feel like there’s some unfinished business there? “Not really. You never want to finish second as a racecar driver, but we outperformed our car back in 2017 after making some mistakes at the beginning of the race. Last year, we had a rough start to the race weekend after wrecking in practice, but we were able to battle all the way from the back to get a top-10 finish. I think if we can make it through the weekend without any mistakes and stay out of trouble, we can be in contention for the win at the end. We have the speed.” The last road-course race at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway didn’t end like you had hoped, but you showed speed and ran third for a majority of the first stage until an incident. Do you feel like the team as a whole has improved on road courses over the past year? “I definitely think we’ve improved. I made a mistake in Portland that put us back in the pack and then got involved in an incident, but we had the speed before that. I was more frustrated with myself than anything. Overall, though, we’ve been working on our road-course races and I think we’ve been improving. We just need to put a whole race together without any mistakes and I feel like we can do that at Road America.” TSC PR