Ty Dillon and Black Hole Ammo Join Forces with JD Motorsports for Road America

JD Motorsports announces today the addition of Ty Dillon to its driver roster for the No. 6 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Dillon will pilot the entry in this weekend’s Henry 180 at Road America.



Dillon, a veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series, will have sponsorship from Black Hole Ammo for the 182.16-mile race.



“I’m excited to be back in the Xfinity Series for this weekend at Road America,” said Dillon. “I’m very proud to have Black Hole Ammo on board our No. 6 Chevrolet. I’ve known Shari Wagner and her family for years now and representing an American-based company is always an honor. The JD Motorsports guys have been working hard to give us a good car and getting additional laps will help the overall weekend.”



Black Hole Ammo, a Sterling Ammo, LLC brand, is launching premium ammunition catered to sporting, recreational and law enforcement on Friday, July 1. Black Hole Ammo will feature a full portfolio of hand gun and rifle ammunition. Based in Washington, Iowa, the new company will produce rounds of fully loaded rimfire and centerfire under its 190,000-square foot roof.



In conjunction with Dillon taking to the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin track for practice on Friday, BlackHoleAmmo.com will open for orders on July 1. Shooters and hunters can be among the first to own this American-made ammo by ordering direct from BlackHoleAmmo.com.



“There’s not a better driver and fit for our brand than Ty Dillon,” said Shari Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Black Hole Ammo. “Ty is an avid hunter, shooter and conservationist. We’ve watched him grow up hunting with his dad, Mike, and his grandfather, Richard Childress. We are proud to once again be associated with Ty. Our operation at Black Hole Ammo is 100 percent vertical. Of course we have to buy raw materials such as brass strips, lead and gun powder, but our numerous bullet presses, loaders and state-of-the-art Elye Priming System will insure our ammunition is among the most accurate and safe in the world.”



The 30-year-old driver has over 395 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. Dillon has one NXS victory at the prestigious Indianapolis Motor Speedway and three wins in the NASCAR Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.



“We’re excited to have Ty Dillon in our No. 6 Chevrolet this weekend at Road America,” said Johnny Davis, owner of JD Motorsports. “Ty is a fierce competitor and this weekend will be no different. We’re excited to see what both of our teams can do at Road America.”



The Henry 180 at Road America will take the green flag on Saturday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The 45-lap event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

JDM PR