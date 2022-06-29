Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra Preview - Henry 180 at Road America

No. 19 Menards/Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Brandon Jones has six prior starts at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). He has one top-10 finish and has led four laps. Jones has an average starting position of 17 and an average finish of 16.5. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Patriot Lighting logo on the hood this weekend at Road America. For more information visit: www.menards.com.

Jones started eighth in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra started off loose, making it hard for Jones to drive into and out of the corners. The No. 19 pit crew made adjustments at the first stage break and gained five spots for Jones on pit road. Adjustments at the second stage break made the car much better for Jones to drive. Jones stayed out during all the cautions in stage three, driving all the way up to second place. The No. 19 team finished the race in 14th place after gambling on pit strategy. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 is scheduled for 2:30 PM EST on Saturday, July 2. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBS Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Our No. 19 team has come a long way with our road course program, and we feel very confident going into Road America. We had a very strong run last year at Road America until a late spin cost us our chance for a solid top-three finish. I feel as if I need some redemption this year due to the way we finished last time. Road America is unlike any other road course on our schedule, mainly because it is over four miles. Every corner brings its challenges. Track position and restarts are going to be critical, so this will be a big part of our strategy as well as working on passing and not making mistakes. I have been able to run go-karts, lay some laps down in the TRD simulator, and run bi-weekly dirt micros in preparation. I am excited to get back to Road America and score the best finish we can for my Menards/ Patriot Lighting Toyota GR Supra team.”

