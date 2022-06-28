RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Road America

|
“Last year was my first trip ever to Road America. It’s a beautiful, scenic venue that promotes great road racing. The fans are incredible out there. Anytime John Hunter gets in the car, its exciting for the entire building. I think he’s able to really enjoy racing (in our car), because we don’t put any pressure on him. We just ask him to do his thing and enjoy it. He knows the capabilities of the program and we know the caliber of driver he is. Having the Stillhouse family back this weekend is exciting too. They have been a part of some incredible outings for us since we started and to still be growing the relationship each race is really special. Grateful for Ludlow and the entire Stillhouse team for continuing to have our back as we grow.”
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
SHR PR