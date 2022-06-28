Tuesday, Jun 28

RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Road America

NXS ROAD AMERICA STATS
 
 
JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 14th (2019)
Best Finish: 26th (2019)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 25th (Wright - '21)
Best Finish: 25th (Wright - '21)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra at Road America on Saturday for the fourth of multiple races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022, marking his second career NXS start at the 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
 
  • Saturday's race will be Nemechek's first road-course event with Sam Hunt Racing.
 
  • The team is coming off of its fifth top-10 finish in the team's short history. Jeffrey Earnhardt finished seventh at Nashville Superspeedway over the weekend in the ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra.
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing will make its second appearance at Road America.
 
  • Stillhouse® returns to the No. 26 car for the third time this year -- promoting its Black Bourbon and Apple Crisp Whiskey flavors.
  • About Stillhouse®: Stillhouse® is an award-winning American-made spirits portfolio encased in one-of-a-kind, unbreakable 100% stainless steel cans that go where glass can't. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse® Spirits Co. was founded in 2016. From its inception, Stillhouse® has created a unique and differentiated platform in the spirits industry – from liquid to package – by defying industry norms, breaking through the monotony and all in a metal can that stands for the unbreakable spirit of America’s finest. Stillhouse® Whiskey is distilled in traditional copper stills then charcoal filtered for superior quality and taste, allowing the natural sweetness of the corn to shine throughout the mellow flavor and smooth finish that make this a truly versatile spirit. Stillhouse® whiskey is also available in Apple Crisp, Peach Tea and Spiced Cherry. All flavors are natural and gluten free. In 2018, Stillhouse® introduced Stillhouse® Black Bourbon and in 2019, the brand took the biggest spirits category head on with the debut of Stillhouse® Classic Vodka. Join the Unbreakable Nation by visiting www.Stillhouse.com.
 
  • Nemechek will be making his sixth NXS start of the 2022 season.
 
  • Nemechek scored Sam Hunt Racing's highest finish (third place) as a team at Richmond Raceway in the Spring of 2021. In 2022, he has picked up two top-five finishes for the team.
  • 5th place - Phoenix Raceway
  • 4th place - Darlington Raceway
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I'm looking forward to going to Road America with the Sam Hunt Racing team. It's my first road course with them, but I know they are building a strong Stillhouse® GR Supra. We had a very strong run at Darlington, so we're looking to execute on that forward momentum. It's going to be a stacked field, and I'm excited to see how it all shakes out."
 
-- John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“Last year was my first trip ever to Road America. It’s a beautiful, scenic venue that promotes great road racing. The fans are incredible out there. Anytime John Hunter gets in the car, its exciting for the entire building. I think he’s able to really enjoy racing (in our car), because we don’t put any pressure on him. We just ask him to do his thing and enjoy it. He knows the capabilities of the program and we know the caliber of driver he is. Having the Stillhouse family back this weekend is exciting too. They have been a part of some incredible outings for us since we started and to still be growing the relationship each race is really special. Grateful for Ludlow and the entire Stillhouse team for continuing to have our back as we grow.”
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
