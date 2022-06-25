Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Nashville Superspeedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of a 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 31.574 at 151.644 mph on Lap-4 of his 20-lap session making the No. 31 Superior Essex Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th fastest of the 41 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Tennessee Lottery 250.



– Starting Position; Saturday at 12:00 PM ET teams will move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Tennessee Lottery 250. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Snider will roll off 34th to make his qualifying effort. Qualifying will be shown LIVE on USA Network.



– Nashville Superspeedway Stats; Saturday’ s NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark Snider’s second career NXS start at Nashville Superspeedway. In NASCAR’s return to Nashville after a ten-year absence last June, Snider would start in the eighth position and run inside the Top-Ten the entire first stage before a master switch failure at the beginning of the second stage would ruin his day. After replacing the switch Snider would be 23-Laps down to the leaders and would just log laps the remainder of the race enroute to a 31st place finish. Last season JAR had Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the No. 31 after starting in the 17thposition, Reddick would run in the Top-10 the entire race before pit road mistake would put him back in the final stage. Coming to the checkered flag running in the 12th position Reddick would be spun out by Daniel Hemric to come across the finish line backwards to finish in the 15th position.



Featured Partner



- Superior Essex; As a leading manufacturer and sustainable supplier of communications cable in North America, Superior Essex has consistently innovated at the forefront of communications for 90 years. With a complete portfolio of more than 5,000 high-performance cabling products designed to interconnect enterprises, campuses and communities worldwide, we are Everywhere You Live and Work®.



For more information visit SuperiorEssexCommunicati ons.com



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 111 to Nashville Superspeedway for Snider to compete with in the Tennessee Lottery 250. Chassis No. 111 last competed for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport at Texas Motor Speedway last month during the SRS Distribution 250. After starting in the 26th position, Snider would have a fast car all day but come away with a 22nd place finish. Prior to Texas, Chassis No. 111 competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September of 2021 for the Alsco Uniforms 250 where Ty Dillon would start in the 28thposition lead 17 laps enroute to an 8th place finish in his first start for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

JAR PR