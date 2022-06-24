Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Nashville Superspeedway June Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway is the 12th race of 2022 and 43rd race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the third time this year, the team will promote Bucked Up Energy’s Gym N’ Juice flavor. With Gym n’ Juice, Bucked Up Energy Drink pays homage to those classic west coast vibes. This citrusy, smooth flavor drives you to early-coastal ‘90s. Even if you weren’t there for the greats -- The Chronic, California Love, It Was a Good Day. About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer. The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Plenty Of Other Bucked Up Products Available Too: Don’t forget that Bucked Up Energy now offers more than 10 quenching options, but several of their popular flavors include Rocket Pop, Gym ‘N’ Juice, Mango Tango and Pink Lemonade now include low-stim options. Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness. Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 42 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Productive Break: Embracing the two-week sabbatical following the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway earlier this month, Graf spent one of his weeks in Miami, Fla., where he filmed a commercial for marketing partner GTECHNIQ, as well as spending quality time with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt co-owner Jeff Lefcourt. From Miami, Graf traveled back home to New Jersey, where he met with a potential marketing partner that he hopes to introduce to the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene later this season. Plugging Along: Nashville Superspeedway marks the 15th race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower. In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season. Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season. Don’t Forget The New Co-Owner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization. Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track. The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.33-mile concrete oval on Saturday afternoon. Last June, Graf contended for a top-20 finish in his No. 07 G-Coin car but was involved in a late-race accident that relegated the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team to a disappointing 34th place finish. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.4 and an average result of 25.9. Portland International Raceway | Pacific Automation 147 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Buck Shot Energy Ford Mustang in the highly anticipated inaugural Xfinity Series event. Battling weather throughout the weekend, Graf was able to qualify his No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt on speed and throughout the race while embracing wet conditions was able to methodically move forward from his 33rd place qualifying position to produce a lead lap 21st place finish. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 80th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his second at the track nestled just outside “Music City.” In his previous 79 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran B.J. McLeod will drive the No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his first Xfinity start of the 2022 season. McLeod is set to make his 162nd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and first at Nashville. Last June, McLeod, did however make his Cup Series debut at the Lebanon, Tenn.-based track finishing 28th after starting 31st in the Ally 400. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).