Peg Leg Porker Announces BJMM Partnership

This week, Nashville is hitting the races, and our beloved local, independently-owned BBQ brand, Peg Leg Porker, will be making pigs fly as Carey Bringle partners with racer Josh Williams for the seventh year in a row. One of Williams’ first corporate partners while driving in the ARCA Racing Series back in 2015 was Peg Leg Porker, a restaurant concept by renowned Pitmaster Carey Bringle.

Fast forward to 2022 where Williams is now a veteran in the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing full-time for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, making his Cup debut earlier this season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Both brands have grown together with Bringle’s business branching out to the Nashville International Airport with PigStar restaurant, Peg Leg Porker lines of bourbon, and the new outdoor venue at Bringle’s Smoking Oasis.

“I remember when I first met Carey Bringle and we took our first photo together in 2015,” said Xfinity Series B.J. McLeod Motorsports driver, Josh Williams. “He fed our team that weekend and bought my family-owned team a set of tires. Now we are sharing full Xfinity cars. Whenever you’re in town you can always find him at the original Peg Leg Porker location on Gleaves Street in the Gulch. “

As for Bringle, Williams made a lasting impression on him as well, “I met Josh several years ago when I was running in ARCA. He asked if we would sponsor him for the race and were happy to do so. Given his history of supporting children’s hospitals, we knew he was the right fit and a great guy. Since then, we have worked with him and his team every time they have come to Nashville.”

Joining Peg Leg Porker, Bringle, and Williams is Alloy Employer Services who embraced the shared car with a unique play on their #StrongerByDesign messaging, changing it to #SmokierByDesign to go along with the innovative paint scheme. The race will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EST. Be on the lookout for the lucky Peg Leg Car, No. 78!

BJMM PR