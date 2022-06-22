Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Ortho GroundClear Toyota GR Supra Preview - Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 19 Menards/Ortho GroundClear Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT NASHVILLE: Brandon Jones has one prior start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In 2021, Jones started seventh and earned a sixth-place finish.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Ortho GroundClear logo on the hood this weekend at Nashville. For more information visit: www.ortho.com. PORTLAND XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones started 22 nd in the inaugural NXS race at Portland International Raceway. The No. 19 worked his way into the top-10 over the first two stages. A wild final stage found Jones collected in an incident and forced him to pit road for an unscheduled pit stop for repairs and new Goodyear tires. Jones and the No. 19 team did not give up and they were able to grab several spots in the closing laps to finish 11th.

Jones started fifth at Iowa Speedway. The No. 81 Menards/Morton Salt Camry stayed in the top-five all evening and took its first lead of the night on Lap 82 after some adjustments to tighten up the car through the corners. Jones took the lead for the final time with 18 laps remaining in the event and won his second ARCA Menards Series race of the season. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram: Brandonjames

RACE INFO: The NXS race is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, June 25. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBS Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “After a win at Iowa Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series two weekends ago and an off weekend, we are rejuvenated and ready to take on Nashville Superspeedway. I am feeling quite confident and know the No. 19 Menards/Ortho GroundClear Toyota GR Supra will be bringing the speed. This will be my second time visiting the track, so I have notes to read through and look over from last year. Even though Nashville is a concrete 1.33-mile D-shaped oval, it has a lot of short track tendencies. There will be heavy breaking points and multiple competitive lines to run throughout the race. With it being the middle of the summer in Tennessee, I have spent weeks preparing and hydrating with predicted temperatures almost reaching 100 degrees. We plan to be there at the end and competing for the win in our Menards/Ortho GroundClear GR Supra.”

JGR PR