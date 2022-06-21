Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview - Tennessee Lottery 250

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta and Richmond NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

NASHVILLE: Ty Gibbs has never raced at Nashville Superspeedway.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 5 months and 29 days. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 33 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT NASHVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has competed in 43 races at Nashville with three victories, 13 top-five and 236 top-10 finishes. The team has seven poles and has led 1,008 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville is scheduled for 3:30 pm EDT on Saturday, June 25 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“The two weeks off were nice, but I’m ready get back behind the wheel. I’ve never been to Nashville and I know it’s a challenge as it’s 1.33 miles and concrete. Kyle (Busch) and the 54 boys won there last year and I know we’ll have a strong Monster Energy GR Supra.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“It’s been nice to have two weeks off. Good for the guys to recharge and also helps to get caught up at the shop. We’ve got a busy summer stretch with five oval tracks and two road courses coming up. Will be a good challenge for anyone and I think Ty and the Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra will be strong.”

JGR PR